Export of Thai plant-based protein gaining in strength

The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) forecasts that by 2022 the vegetable protein market will be worth more than $10 billion. The main exporting countries are the US, China and the European Union.

She said Thailand is the world's 25th largest vegetable protein exporter and third in Asean after Singapore and Malaysia.

During January to November 2021, Thailand exported plant protein products worth $2.57 million. Exports to many countries increased from the same period last year, such as Asean, Thailand's No. 1 export market (43 per cent), including Myanmar (82%), Singapore (195%) and Laos (969%), besides China (27%) and Australia (502%).

In addition, Thailand also exported vegetable protein products to the dual free-trade agreement (FTA) market worth $1.65 million. It accounted for 64 per cent of total vegetable protein exports.