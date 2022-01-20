Tue, January 25, 2022

business

New 20-baht polymer banknotes to be issued on March 24

The Bank of Thailand (BOT) will issue 20-baht polymer banknotes in order to have new and clean notes in circulation that can last longer.

The central bank chose the 20 baht banknote for the polymer version as this currency denomination is the mostly widely circulated, and hence more affected by wear and tear.

The use of polymer banknotes will reduce the number of new banknotes printed to replace damaged banknotes and they are also more environmentally friendly.

Central banks in many countries have issued polymer banknotes, including the UK, Canada, Australia, Malaysia, Singapore and Vietnam.

The 20-baht polymer banknote has the same visual and overall appearance as the current 20 baht paper banknote, except that it uses advanced anti-counterfeiting technology. An additional anti-counterfeit feature of the polymer banknote is a transparent compartment. An opalescent red colour has been incorporated for identification. More detail for the visually impaired has been added to the teardrop-shaped transparent top, with a small, embossed “20” number to make it easier to touch.

Polymer banknotes in the denomination of 20 baht will be circulated from March 24. People can get these notes at all branches of commercial banks and specialised financial institutions.

Related News

Published : January 20, 2022

Related News

Bangkokians will welcome the Tiger with muted splendour, survey shows

Published : Jan 25, 2022

No fuel tax cut for Oil Fund, says Finance Ministry

Published : Jan 25, 2022

Tensions over Ukraine may pull SET down to 1,630 points

Published : Jan 25, 2022

Baht opens weaker despite Test & Go relaunch, mass gold sell-off

Published : Jan 25, 2022

Latest News

Singapore, Indonesia in talks to make Bintan-Batam travel bubble two-way

Published : Jan 25, 2022

Risky dwelling for Rohingya living on hill slopes

Published : Jan 25, 2022

11.5m reports of ‘fake news’ in one week worries PM

Published : Jan 25, 2022

'Ray of sunshine': California university mourns death of zebra-crossing doctor

Published : Jan 25, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.