KBank, INNOPOWER to launch Renewable Energy Certificate platform

Karin Boonlertvanich, KBank Executive Vice President, said, “KBank is committed to supporting businesses and the public sector in using clean energy. In pursuit of this goal, we have launched a wide range of products and services under the ‘Go Green Together’ concept. This collaboration with INNOPOWER aims to foster a sustainable green ecosystem through the production and use of clean energy in the public sector. For the first time, individuals installing solar rooftops will have a convenient and easy channel for registering and selling Renewable Energy Certificates [REC] through INNOPOWER. Previously, the registration was limited to only large businesses. Aside from helping save on electricity costs, these individuals can also benefit from selling REC. This project should encourage more people to generate and use clean energy through increased installations of solar rooftops. The initiative aims to support Thailand in achieving its Net Zero emissions target”.

The Bank has leveraged its digital expertise for the development of three services under ongoing projects. These services are 1) Identity verification and submission of required information for REC registration; 2) UX/UI design and IT system development to offer solar rooftop installers greater convenience in using the REC registration service; and 3) Cash management, which involves the development of financial solutions to link the Bank, INNOPOWER and customers who sell REC. Such financial solutions will have an appropriate and secure payment format to meet the lifestyle needs of small users and create the most satisfying payment service experience.