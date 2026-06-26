How SCB is shaping Thailand’s next generation of tech bankers

Thailand’s banking future is not being built only in boardrooms or innovation labs. At Siam Commercial Bank, it is also taking shape through young coders, data analysts and software engineers still completing their university degrees.

As rapid technological change continues to move faster than many classroom syllabuses, SCB is turning its Co-operative Education Programme into a bridge between academic theory and the fast-changing world of fintech. Rather than offering students a traditional internship built around observation, the bank places fourth-year students from leading Thai universities inside real development cycles, where their work connects directly with the demands of a modern financial institution.

It is a fitting role for Thailand’s oldest bank. Founded more than a century ago, SCB has long been part of the country’s financial transformation. Its latest contribution is not only digital products or mobile banking services, but the creation of a new generation of professionals who understand both technology and trust.