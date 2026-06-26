How SCB is shaping Thailand’s next generation of tech bankers

Thailand’s banking future is not being built only in boardrooms or innovation labs. At Siam Commercial Bank, it is also taking shape through young coders, data analysts and software engineers still completing their university degrees.
As rapid technological change continues to move faster than many classroom syllabuses, SCB is turning its Co-operative Education Programme into a bridge between academic theory and the fast-changing world of fintech. Rather than offering students a traditional internship built around observation, the bank places fourth-year students from leading Thai universities inside real development cycles, where their work connects directly with the demands of a modern financial institution.
It is a fitting role for Thailand’s oldest bank. Founded more than a century ago, SCB has long been part of the country’s financial transformation. Its latest contribution is not only digital products or mobile banking services, but the creation of a new generation of professionals who understand both technology and trust.
The four-month programme is designed around SCB’s “(L)EARN” philosophy, combining technical training with the human skills needed in modern banking. Students work in areas such as data analytics and software engineering, while also being trained in Design Thinking, Growth Mindset and executive-level presentation techniques.
That blend matters. In the banking world, a strong algorithm is only valuable when it solves a real customer or business problem. SCB’s model encourages students to go beyond writing cleaner code. They are expected to explain their ideas, defend their solutions and translate complex technical work into language that business leaders can act on.
Each participant is paired with an industry mentor, giving the programme the feel of a professional incubator rather than a short-term placement. The result is a sharper talent pipeline for Bangkok’s digital economy, with young graduates entering the workforce already familiar with the pace, discipline and responsibility of financial technology.
Thailand’s broader digital-finance ecosystem gives this training added significance. PromptPay, mobile banking and regional QR payment linkages have already made cashless transactions part of daily life for millions of people, while also strengthening the country’s role in ASEAN payment connectivity.
Against that backdrop, SCB’s programme reflects a larger national story. Thailand is not simply adopting financial technology; it is preparing the people who will shape it. By investing in students before they enter the labour market, the bank is helping turn local talent into a long-term advantage for Thailand’s digital banking future.