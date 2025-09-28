1,137 days at the helm: SCB CEO maps out 3 new strategies

When looking at the transformation of Thailand’s banking system over the past decade, one key player that stands out is Siam Commercial Bank (SCB). At the centre of this shift has been CEO Kris Chantanotoke, who officially took the helm more than three and a half years ago.

Over the past 1,137 days, his tenure has shown that steering a bank into the digital era is not just about upgrading technology; it is about reshaping mindsets, redefining organisational culture, and setting clear, forward-looking goals.

Kris said that from his very first day as CEO, he set a vision for SCB to become the most trusted bank among customers, to establish leadership in wealth management, and to build a “digital bank with a human touch”, balancing advanced technology with human-centric service, while serving both institutional and retail clients.

Reflecting on the six key performance indicators (KPIs) he publicly committed to on his first day in office, Kris noted that many of those targets have already made strong, measurable progress, underscoring the bank’s steady advancement in its transformation journey.

SCB delivers on key KPIs with double-digit ROE, strong digital growth and green finance leadership

Double-digit ROE – SCB has become the first major Thai bank to consistently maintain double-digit returns on equity (ROE), even through the economic slowdown and pandemic uncertainty. This performance underscores management’s ability to deliver shareholder value ahead of its peers.