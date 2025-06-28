Thailand’s 2025 growth forecast slashed to 1.5% amid global and structural headwinds

On monetary policy, the centre predicts the Bank of Thailand’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will cut the policy interest rate twice more this year, bringing it down to 1.25%, in an effort to support the economy and aid the deleveraging process among households and businesses.

However, SCB EIC cautions that even with lower rates, the ability to stimulate spending may remain constrained due to the fragile economic climate.

The report also flags growing pressure on Thai businesses, particularly exporters to the US and China, those facing competition from low-cost Chinese products, and domestic demand-dependent sectors like real estate and automobiles, which are grappling with high financial costs and policy uncertainty.

Despite the challenging landscape, SCB EIC identifies opportunities in sectors with greater adaptability. These include businesses targeting high-income consumers, those aligned with megatrends such as health and wellness, and firms with strong product and service differentiation.

In currency markets, the centre expects the baht to strengthen slightly in the short term, driven by capital inflows and a weakening US dollar. By the end of 2025, the baht is projected to settle within the 31.5–32.5 range to the dollar.