Commerce Ministry moves to clear border trade backlog following PM\'s order

Vuttikrai Leewiraphan, the ministry’s permanent secretary, revealed that during her visit to Aranyaprathet district in Sa Kaeo province, Paetongtarn assessed the situation and its impact, offering encouragement to military personnel, civilians and local residents affected by the recent tensions along the Thai-Cambodian border.
The prime minister instructed the ministry to expedite the clearance of goods, particularly agricultural produce such as watermelons, santol fruit, and rose apples, which have been unable to cross into Cambodia.
The Department of Internal Trade (DIT) has already launched operations in coordination with the Sa Kaeo Provincial Commerce Office to redistribute the goods through the Blue Flag project, Vuttikrai said. He expressed confidence that the backlog could be cleared in time, preventing produce from spoiling.
He added that the Commerce Ministry had implemented both immediate and long-term measures to mitigate the impact on farmers, small traders, local communities, and Thai businesses engaged in cross-border trade and investment with Cambodia.
Provincial commerce offices in all seven provinces bordering Cambodia have been mobilised to monitor the situation and assess local needs, he said.
Over the past one to two months, these offices have collaborated with public and private agencies to provide sales venues for fruit, vegetables, and general goods.
They have also worked with modern trade retailers to launch promotional campaigns. In total, 18 activities have been carried out across Ubon Ratchathani, Si Sa Ket, Buri Ram, Sa Kaeo, Chanthaburi, Trat, and Surin, benefiting more than 1,200 traders.
Nonetheless, further measures have been ordered to ensure wider coverage.
Additionally, the Department of Business Development (DBD) is coordinating with financial institutions such as SME D Bank and the Government Savings Bank to offer credit support to affected entrepreneurs, both SMEs and larger businesses.
For ongoing support, Vuttikrai said the ministry will focus on strengthening local businesses and SMEs to withstand uncertainties by providing training in business management, technology, innovation, soft power and online commerce.
On the issue of disrupted transport routes to Cambodia, the ministry has held discussions with both public and private sector agencies to find solutions and facilitate logistics as much as possible.
Meanwhile, the Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP) is helping Thai businesses explore alternative markets to reduce dependence on Cambodia. Initial efforts will focus on neighbouring ASEAN countries before expanding to other regions, especially if the border tensions persist.
The DIT, in partnership with all provincial commerce offices nationwide, is also implementing fruit management strategies for the ongoing harvest season. This includes promotional events like the Fruits Festival 2025 and collaboration with public and private entities to purchase surplus fruit, which has been met with strong support.
"The Commerce Ministry will continue to monitor the situation, listen to concerns from the ground, and work closely with security agencies, businesses and farmers to provide timely and targeted solutions to mitigate the impact on trade," Vuttikrai concluded.