Commerce Ministry moves to clear border trade backlog following PM\'s order

The Department of Internal Trade (DIT) has already launched operations in coordination with the Sa Kaeo Provincial Commerce Office to redistribute the goods through the Blue Flag project, Vuttikrai said. He expressed confidence that the backlog could be cleared in time, preventing produce from spoiling.

He added that the Commerce Ministry had implemented both immediate and long-term measures to mitigate the impact on farmers, small traders, local communities, and Thai businesses engaged in cross-border trade and investment with Cambodia.

Provincial commerce offices in all seven provinces bordering Cambodia have been mobilised to monitor the situation and assess local needs, he said.

Over the past one to two months, these offices have collaborated with public and private agencies to provide sales venues for fruit, vegetables, and general goods.

They have also worked with modern trade retailers to launch promotional campaigns. In total, 18 activities have been carried out across Ubon Ratchathani, Si Sa Ket, Buri Ram, Sa Kaeo, Chanthaburi, Trat, and Surin, benefiting more than 1,200 traders.

Nonetheless, further measures have been ordered to ensure wider coverage.

Additionally, the Department of Business Development (DBD) is coordinating with financial institutions such as SME D Bank and the Government Savings Bank to offer credit support to affected entrepreneurs, both SMEs and larger businesses.