Wed, January 12, 2022

in-focus

Thailand entering 5th wave of Covid, experts warn

Thailand has officially entered its fifth wave of Covid-19 infections with record daily cases predicted, according to experts. Department of Medical Services chief Dr Somsak Ankasil announced the epidemic’s new phase on Wednesday after talks with the National Institute of Development Administration (NIDA).

The Department of Disease Control estimates the latest wave could see a record-breaking 30,000 new cases per day in a worst-case scenario.

Such levels of Omicron-fuelled infection would overwhelm hospital capacity, which stands at 52,300 beds across the whole country and 25,828 in metropolitan Bangkok.

A surge in cases would trigger a switch to Home Isolation (HI) and Community Isolation (CI) as the first line of treatment. Only severe cases would then be sent to hospitals, said Dr Somsak.

He also predicted a high infection rate among children, most of whom have not been vaccinated. However, most infected children would escape severe symptoms unless they had underlying disease, he added.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) is preparing Community Isolation beds for children and families in six zones, with at least 50 beds per site.

Somsak also called on the Queen Sirikit National Institute of Child Health to prepare stocks of antiviral favipiravir to treat children across the country.

Related News

Published : January 05, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Thai insurance firms to be allowed to cover Covid-19 treatment for tourists with mild symptoms

Published : Jan 12, 2022

Omicron spread in Thailand expected to accelerate later this month: CU doctor

Published : Jan 12, 2022

Cabinet okays Bt1.1-bn budget for new zoo in Pathum Thani

Published : Jan 12, 2022

ATKs go on sale at PTT station

Published : Jan 12, 2022

Latest News

Thai insurance firms to be allowed to cover Covid-19 treatment for tourists with mild symptoms

Published : Jan 12, 2022

Omicron spread in Thailand expected to accelerate later this month: CU doctor

Published : Jan 12, 2022

Vandaryeva confident her experience will power her to victory over Supergirl

Published : Jan 12, 2022

Cabinet okays Bt1.1-bn budget for new zoo in Pathum Thani

Published : Jan 12, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.