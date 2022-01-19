Minister wants early revival of ‘Test and Go’ policy for foreign tourists

Infection rates have been in control because more than 70 per cent of the country’s population has received two doses of vaccination. It should help alleviate concerns that the infection doesn't have as severe symptoms as in Europe and the US, said Phiphat.

Once the Test and Go policy is revived, travellers will have to follow strict public health guidelines. Visitors will be required to undergo two RT-PCR examinations, the first on the day of arrival and the second on the fifth or sixth day after entry to prevent risk as well as prepare additional contingency plans.

Hotel Isolation – a hotel ready to allow coronavirus-infected travellers to stay in quarantine without moving to hospitals or hospitels – will be added in Bangkok and other provinces, he said.

If the Test and Go policy is implemented within February, the number of foreign tourists visiting Thailand this year would rise to 7-8 million, Phiphat said.