It’s okay to eat crocodile meat, just take these precautions

Crocodile meat is considered an environmentally friendly product as crocodile breeding can be done without exposure to harmful chemicals. But because crocodiles are classified as reptiles, they could be contaminated with bacteria such as salmonella, which could cause diseases such as typhoid, diarrhoea and digestive disorders, Suwanchai cautions.
Chefs should wash their hands and equipment every time before processing meat to avoid bacterial contamination, and avoid eating it raw, he says.
When shopping for crocodile meat that is sold in the market, it is best to choose the meat from the tail [bong ton]. Good meat should be fresh and solid, no bad smell, and you should buy only from a reliable source, says Dr Suwanchai.
Consumers should choose meat as a source of protein to suit their needs because the nutritional value and price of crocodile meat is not much different from that of other animal meat.
Key facts:
– 100g of crocodile meat has 99 kilocalories of energy, 21.5 grams of protein, 2.9 grams of fat and 65 milligrams of cholesterol.
– 100g of pork has 107 kcal, 22g protein, 2g fat and 55mg cholesterol.
– 100g of chicken meat contains 145 kcal of energy, 22.2g of protein, 6.2g of fat, and 62mg of cholesterol.
– 100g of beef has 121 kcal of energy, 21.2g of protein, 4g of fat, and 51mg of cholesterol.
Published : January 19, 2022
By : THE NATION
