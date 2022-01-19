It’s okay to eat crocodile meat, just take these precautions

Consumers should choose meat as a source of protein to suit their needs because the nutritional value and price of crocodile meat is not much different from that of other animal meat.

Key facts:

– 100g of crocodile meat has 99 kilocalories of energy, 21.5 grams of protein, 2.9 grams of fat and 65 milligrams of cholesterol.

– 100g of pork has 107 kcal, 22g protein, 2g fat and 55mg cholesterol.

– 100g of chicken meat contains 145 kcal of energy, 22.2g of protein, 6.2g of fat, and 62mg of cholesterol.

– 100g of beef has 121 kcal of energy, 21.2g of protein, 4g of fat, and 51mg of cholesterol.