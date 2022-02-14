Sun, February 20, 2022

in-focus

AIS summoned over Valentine’s Day network crash

Mobile provider Advanced Wireless Network (AIS) will be summoned by the telecoms regulator to explain a network crash that hit its customers on Monday.

The National Broadcasting Commission and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) said that AIS officials will be called in to provide information on why its network went down from 7.30am to 8.30am on Valentine’s Day.

The network provider must give a detailed explanation including its troubleshooting solutions and remedial measures for users affected, the NBTC said.

The regulator said it also instructed AIS to restore normal service and ensure proper maintenance, repairs and upgrades so that communications between phone users were not disrupted again.

