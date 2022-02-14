AIS summoned over Valentine’s Day network crash

The National Broadcasting Commission and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) said that AIS officials will be called in to provide information on why its network went down from 7.30am to 8.30am on Valentine’s Day.
The network provider must give a detailed explanation including its troubleshooting solutions and remedial measures for users affected, the NBTC said.
The regulator said it also instructed AIS to restore normal service and ensure proper maintenance, repairs and upgrades so that communications between phone users were not disrupted again.
Published : February 14, 2022
By : THE NATION
