Personal-car taxi apps must be registered before March 31

Currently, there are two verified applications -- Hello Phuket Service, whose main service area is Phuket, and Bonku, which operates in Bangkok and its vicinity. Both companies must have insurance ​for the driver and passenger within 30 days and must bring all vehicles that are in the system to be registered by July 2022.​

The application under consideration, Grab, still needs to discuss how to improve the system in line with legal requirements, he said.

Any other applications that are in service but have not yet filed for legal certification must apply for certification by March 31, he said.

The department said it would enforce strict laws on both drivers who provide services through the app and system service providers as sponsors.