Indonesia, Singapore move forward with solar power export plan

Accompanied by their successors for the Leaders’ Retreat at Bogor Palace in West Java on Monday, President Jokowi and Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong celebrated their achievements in bilateral ties over the past decade and promised continued cooperation.

“We [the government] will continue to encourage plans to export [solar-powered] electricity to Singapore, including investment for supporting green industries,” President Jokowi said during the meeting on Monday.

Indonesia has sent out mixed signals regarding the export of power from renewable sources.

The Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry, though, said there was more than enough potential to meet domestic and export needs.

Nevertheless, Jakarta suspended plans to export clean power earlier last year, long after some Singaporean firms had inked deals with Indonesian counterparts to generate renewable energy in Indonesia and transmit it to the city-state.