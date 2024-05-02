Laos snags the most tourists from Thailand in Q1

Laos welcomed over 1 million foreign tourists in the reviewed period, it said, adding that visitors from Thailand topped the list with 337,689. China, the Republic of Korea and China ranked third, fourth and fifth, respectively.

According to the ministry, in addition to promoting tourism, the Visit Laos Year 2024 also aims to introduce the country's art, culture and traditions, as well as provide information about its long-standing history and sustainable use of natural resources to tourists.