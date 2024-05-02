Cadmium saga, fire lead to resignation of Industrial Works Dept chief

The session, which was chaired by Ratchaburi MP Akradech Wongpituchroj, focused on two main topics: The fire at Win Process Ltd’s hazardous waste storage facility in Rayong province, and the smuggling of 13,000 tonnes of cadmium waste from a burial site in Tak province to Samut Sakhon, Chonburi and Bangkok.

The latter incident has been in the headlines since early April after several of the individuals involved tested positive for cadmium poisoning. Breathing high levels of cadmium damages the lungs and can cause death. Cadmium can also be carcinogenic if it seeps into water sources.

Pundits believe that Jullapong resigned due to the several problems recently faced by the department.

The source said that on April 27, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin visited the fire-damaged facility in Rayong and reproved Jullapong for his tardiness in inspecting the site.

Jullapong was reportedly attending a meeting to prepare for his trip to Japan to discuss measures for handling industrial wastes with Japan’s Ministry of Environment.