Survey ranks Bangkok 6th best in the world as a convention city

The firm surveyed 101 cities selected from the International Congress and Convention Association's list of the largest international convention cities for 2017-19.
The International Convention Destination Competitive Index considered infrastructure, ease of access to cities, logistics, attractiveness as a travel destination, and cost of operations by planners and organisers.
Paris topped the convention destinations in the world for 2021.
The top 10:
1. Paris
2. New York
3. Singapore
4. Beijing
5. Tokyo
6. Bangkok
7. London
8. Barcelona
9. Istanbul
10. Washington
Among the top 10 specific cities in the Asia-Pacific region, Bangkok was ranked 4th, behind Singapore, Beijing and Tokyo, and ahead of Hong Kong, Shanghai, Kuala Lumpur, Seoul, Macau and Bali.
Chiruit Isarangkun na Ayutthaya, president of the Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB), said that it is a great honour that Bangkok was ranked sixth in the world as a convention destination city in 2021. The TCEB is working to improve its products and services to attract international convention planners and international colleagues, he said.
Bangkok's improved ranking comes as MICE events resume, with the Thai capital hosting the Global Summit of Women from June 23-25 this year, while the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center will be fully operational in September, and will be the venue for the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit 2022 in November.
Published : February 23, 2022
By : THE NATION
