Survey ranks Bangkok 6th best in the world as a convention city

Chiruit Isarangkun na Ayutthaya, president of the Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB), said that it is a great honour that Bangkok was ranked sixth in the world as a convention destination city in 2021. The TCEB is working to improve its products and services to attract international convention planners and international colleagues, he said.

Bangkok's improved ranking comes as MICE events resume, with the Thai capital hosting the Global Summit of Women from June 23-25 this year, while the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center will be fully operational in September, and will be the venue for the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit 2022 in November.