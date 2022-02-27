Saudi restores direct flights to Thailand after 32 years

Meanwhile Saudia will operate three flights per week – on Monday, Wednesday and Friday – on the Riyadh-Bangkok route until March 25.

The summer schedule (March 27 to October 29) will then switch to seven flights per week as follows:

Flight SV 844/845 will fly from Jeddah to Suvarnabhumi airport on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday, while flight SV846/847 will ply the Jeddah-Riyadh-Suvarnabhumi route on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.