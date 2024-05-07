Thailand face mighty USA in 2024 Volleyball League opener

World No 13 Thailand will face three teams higher in the rankings.
Captained by Thatdao Nuekjang, the Thais will open this year’s campaign against world No 2 the USA on May 16 before playing Serbia (No 4) on May 18, Canada (11) on May 19 and South Korea (40) on May 20.
Led by manager Somchai Donpraiyod and head coach Nataphon Srisamutnak, the team will board Emirates flight to Rio de Janeiro on May 12.
All week 1 matches will be broadcast live on Channel 7, Bugaboo.TV and TERO Digital.
TV schedule for Thailand’s matches:
Thailand squad:
Team officials: