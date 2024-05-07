Thailand face mighty USA in 2024 Volleyball League opener

TUESDAY, MAY 07, 2024

The Thailand women's team will face USA, Serbia, Canada and South Korea during week one of the Volleyball Women's Nations League 2024 in Brazil from May 14.

World No 13 Thailand will face three teams higher in the rankings.

Captained by Thatdao Nuekjang, the Thais will open this year’s campaign against world No 2 the USA on May 16 before playing Serbia (No 4) on May 18, Canada (11) on May 19 and South Korea (40) on May 20.

Led by manager Somchai Donpraiyod and head coach Nataphon Srisamutnak, the team will board Emirates flight to Rio de Janeiro on May 12.

All week 1 matches will be broadcast live on Channel 7, Bugaboo.TV and TERO Digital.

TV schedule for Thailand’s matches:

  • USA v Thailand: May 16, 3.30am
  • Serbia v Thailand: May 17, 12am
  • Thailand v Canada: May 19, 7am
  • Thailand v South Korea: May 20, 3.30am

Thailand squad:

  • Thatdao Nuekjang (captain)
  • Piyanut Pannoy
  • Supattra Pairoj
  • Pornpun Guedpard
  • Natthanicha Jaisaen
  • Hattaya Bamrungsuk
  • Jarasporn Bundasak
  • Pimpichaya Kokram
  • Chatchuon Moksri
  • Thanacha Sooksod
  • Wipawee Srithong
  • Sasipaporn Janthawhisut
  • Wimonrat Thanapan
  • Donphon Sinpho

Team officials:

  • Somchai Donpraiyod – manager
  • Nataphon Srisamutnak – head coach
  • Wilavan Apinyapong – coach
  • Wanna Buakaew – coach
  • Teerasak Nakprasong – coach
  • Khomsan Wutthiprasert – doctor
  • Tibparat Kaewsai – physical therapist
