Thai govt not involved with Thaksin’s talks in Myanmar, FM Maris says

Maris said he did not know Thaksin's guidelines for assisting Myanmar, confirming that the government was not involved with the former prime minister's move.

"We have to admit that Thaksin is well known and has connections. Myanmar believes that he can help [solve the problems]," he said.

He stressed that the Thai government wants to see peace, stability and reconciliation in Myanmar under the ASEAN rules. "Thailand would be affected if the war is prolonged," he said.

Maris added that he has not acknowledged rumours that another former prime minister, Yingluck Shinawatra, would contact the Royal Thai Embassy in an unidentified country to facilitate her return to Thailand.