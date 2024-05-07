Thai govt not involved with Thaksin’s talks in Myanmar, FM Maris says

His remark came after the international news agency VOA Burmese reported on Monday that Thaksin had recently met with representatives of the Kachin National Organisation and the National Unity Government to try to resolve the armed conflict.
It was followed by another meeting with the leader of the Shan State Reconstruction Council and Shan State Army, VOA Burmese cited sources close to the former Thai prime minister as saying.
Maris said he did not know Thaksin's guidelines for assisting Myanmar, confirming that the government was not involved with the former prime minister's move.
"We have to admit that Thaksin is well known and has connections. Myanmar believes that he can help [solve the problems]," he said.
He stressed that the Thai government wants to see peace, stability and reconciliation in Myanmar under the ASEAN rules. "Thailand would be affected if the war is prolonged," he said.
Maris added that he has not acknowledged rumours that another former prime minister, Yingluck Shinawatra, would contact the Royal Thai Embassy in an unidentified country to facilitate her return to Thailand.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said he has not acknowledged Thaksin's talks, but believes that the former PM has goodwill towards Myanmar.
He affirmed that Thailand has the right to lead negotiations with Myanmar as a neighbouring country. “Humanitarian aid [for Myanmar people] is another important thing that we are working on right now,” he added.