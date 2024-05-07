Chambers, trade groups jointly oppose 400 baht minimum wage

A total of 76 chambers of commerce and 54 trade associations have joined in opposition to government’s plan.

The Chamber of Commerce and Board of Trade of Thailand, along with private-sector members, say they understand the government's policy of adjusting wages to improve the quality of life for Thai workers. However, they oppose the plan for a nationwide minimum-wage adjustment to 400 baht, effective from October 1, 2024.

Nevertheless, they said the private sector continues to support the government in considering an annual minimum-wage adjustment, as stipulated by the law that says the Provincial Minimum Wage Committee and the National Wage Committee must study and consider information regarding prevailing wage rates, taking into account realities such as the cost of living, inflation rates, production costs, prices of goods and services, labour productivity, national GDP, economic and social conditions, and business capabilities.