Immerse yourself in the ancient Thai lacquer art of Lai Kammalor

The Peninsula Bangkok welcomes art lovers to discover the vanishing traditional lacquer-art technique of Lai Kammalor, with a special installation by acclaimed local artist and associate professor Niroj Jarungjitvittawat.

The exhibited works, collectively titled “Sati” (a Buddhist term meaning mindfulness or consciousness), have been commissioned as part of the hotel’s artist in residence programme, which is a collaboration with up and coming local artists to offer hotel guests “uniquely immersive artistic experiences”.

Lai Kammalor is a centuries-old painting technique that dates back to the Kingdom of Siam during the Ayutthaya period. The technique employs lacquer, gold leaf and powdered tempera to create elaborately patterned designs. These were used to adorn doors, windows, partitions and cabinetry in many of the country’s grandest historic palaces and temples, including Bangkok’s Grand Palace.

Niroj has made it his personal mission to preserve this distinctive artistic tradition through his own works.

“My dedication to Lai Kammalor goes beyond simply wanting to introduce this ancient Thai method to modern-day art enthusiasts or to my students,” said Niroj, who teaches art at Rajamangala University of Technology Rattanakosin.