Breathing life into classical works

At downstage centre throughout the 100-minute performance was the title character in his hospital bed in the middle of the last century in Johannesburg. It’s not simply a reminder but more like a proof that virtue will eventually win over treachery, no matter when and where. One level up and around him in a semi-circle was the music ensemble Ricercar Consort, leaving plenty space for the puppets and opera singers.

It’s a special treat, for both puppet and opera fans of course, to see opera performers helped manipulate the puppet along with puppeteers who, without ever singing it, seemed to know all the libretto too. With this crossover of performing arts disciplines, the work attracted audiences of both and I heard a few children quietly asking their parents some questions during the performance. If this is their first opera experience, then it’s a good sign for the future.

A downside of this unique experience was the venue which was clearly too large for the audience in the rear section to fully enjoy the puppet performance despite the fact that the puppets were almost human-sized. Animation and images were projected onto the back screen but many of them repeated what’s already in the libretto and so it looked as if they’re there only to fill the height of the proscenium frame. While there’s no problem with the sound quality, some audience members might feel that it looked like a classical Italian opera with puppets as well as English and Chinese surtitles, rather than a puppet performance of it.

A few hours prior, I attended a special talk by the company’s co-founders Adrian Kohler and Basil Jones, and afterwards a pop-up exhibition “The Making Before ‘The Return’” in the lobby of HKCC, part of which was a replica of the company’s puppet atelier. The two long-time collaborators shared a secret of how to make the puppet come alive—that their puppeteers should always make sure that it breathes at the same rate as theirs. Actually, in the performance I could always see the dying Ulysses breathe even when he wasn’t lighted. That’s another joy of attending HKAF: those who want to know more or delve deeper can attend some of the related talks, workshops, etc., as part of HKAF Plus programme.

I’m not an opera aficionado but thanks to HKAF’s programming I watched two opera productions in one weekend. I wish the Bangkok’s International Festival of Dance and Music, our main presenter of foreign productions of opera, would consider similar approaches in their selection of opera. After all, it’s post-pandemic era and we’re living the New Normal.

The writer wishes to thank HKAF’s Tobie Chan for all assistance.

Photo: (for “Vixen”) Darwin Ng; (for “The Return of Ulysses”) John Hodgkiss and Alfonso Salgueiro

