Arts in Hong Kong: A Vibrant Citywide Celebration of Creativity this Spring

Art Basel Hong Kong and Art Central anchor arts lineup

The Arts season kicked off the last 2 weeks with Art Basel Hong Kong (March 23-25), the biggest edition of the international art fair since 2019 which featured 177 exhibitors from 32 countries and territories. Art Central (March 22-25), Hong Kong’s homegrown art fair that has established itself as one of the region’s most significant platforms for emerging artists also took place concurrently. These two world-class art fairs have helped Hong Kong become firmly established as one of the world’s foremost hubs for international arts and cultural exchange.

In particular, Hong Kong Tourism Board teamed up with Art Central and launched an “Arts in Hong Kong café”, where visitors walked into the contemporary art gallery-like café to see the collaborative works of local and overseas artists.