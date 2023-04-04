Arts in Hong Kong: A Vibrant Citywide Celebration of Creativity this Spring
The eyes of the art world turn to Hong Kong this season as colour, creativity and vibrancy descend upon the city for the arts and culture scene. Headlined by large-scale fairs Art Basel Hong Kong and Art Central, the internationally renowned celebration of arts and culture see a suite of world-class events, encounters and experiences taking place throughout the city, showcasing Hong Kong’s thriving creative landscape while reinforcing its position as a global cultural hub.
Art Basel Hong Kong and Art Central anchor arts lineup
The Arts season kicked off the last 2 weeks with Art Basel Hong Kong (March 23-25), the biggest edition of the international art fair since 2019 which featured 177 exhibitors from 32 countries and territories. Art Central (March 22-25), Hong Kong’s homegrown art fair that has established itself as one of the region’s most significant platforms for emerging artists also took place concurrently. These two world-class art fairs have helped Hong Kong become firmly established as one of the world’s foremost hubs for international arts and cultural exchange.
In particular, Hong Kong Tourism Board teamed up with Art Central and launched an “Arts in Hong Kong café”, where visitors walked into the contemporary art gallery-like café to see the collaborative works of local and overseas artists.
Show-stopping installations, must-see exhibitions across the city
As Hong Kong’s stock on the global art stage continues to go from strength to strength, a host of opportunities for artistic encounters can also be discovered around town from now till the end of May.
Street Art in the Spotlight
Street art will be in the spotlight this dynamic art season, with prominent showcases examining the movement from its beginnings to the here and now.
Throughout the year, Hong Kong plays host to a vibrant and diverse range of arts and cultural events that showcase the city's creative energy and talent. These events set the stage for even more cultural celebrations, such as the upcoming Le French May. Be ready to say Hello to Hong Kong!