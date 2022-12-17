Sussex's Netflix docuseries: Shock bombshells made in the six episodes, Harry and Meghan being at war with royal family

The couple didn't pull their punches in the final episodes of their tell-all docuseries, providing an extraordinary insight into why they left the UK.

After the first three episodes, released last week, touched on the early days of the couple's relationship, the relentless media attention they've faced and what Harry referred to as "unconscious bias" within the royal family.

The last three episodes saw prince Harry and his wife Meghan piled fresh criticism on the British royals in new episodes of their documentary series released on Thursday, accusing his elder brother Prince William of screaming and shouted at him when they met to discuss the Sussexes' exit from royal life. He also claimed that at the meeting Sandringham his dad Charles lied while the Queen sat and said nothing.

Harry also accused his father, the then Prince of Wales, a fundamentally honest man, not only of lying but also conniving in the leaking of information about his own son. These are the gravest charges to have come out of Harry's mouth in the three years of this unedifying royal soap opera, and it is hard to see how there can ever be a way back for him and his wife.

They amount to the most partisan attack on the Royal Family since Princess Diana's Panorama interview 27 years ago. Then, it was Diana's demolition of Prince Charles and her questioning of his suitability to be King. But hers was a strategic attack, staking out ground ahead of her divorce.