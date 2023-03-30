Newest horror film showcases unique Khmer culture, identity

“I believe this film has the potential to revolutionise the way audiences see Cambodian cinema, and will lead to increased support for the home-grown industry. Across eight painstaking months of production, we paid close attention and made sure every detail was as close to perfection as we could get it. This goes for the audio-visuals – as well as the story. This film was created entirely with Cambodian talent,” said Sem Visal, the 44-year-old writer and director of the film.

The film seamlessly integrates themes of familial loyalty regardless of circumstance and explores the rich traditions of the Kingdom. It also incorporates the tale of a foreigner who falls in love with Cambodia and its culture.

Visal, who holds a doctorate in medicine, has been involved in the film industry since his university days. He is also a graduate of a series of directorial courses in Vietnam, Hong Kong and Thailand, and began writing and directing in 1999.

“Khmer viewers of The Ritual: Black Nun will be amazed by what they see – the entire feature is brimming with symbolism that reflects the cultural identity of Cambodia. I believe it will become an effective tool for promoting Cambodian culture and driving tourism,” he said.