Halloween Events in Bangkok
In Thailand, Halloween has gained popularity, and there are various events and Halloween parties held on this day. Tourist attractions and interesting places in Thailand offer special Halloween-themed activities, allowing people to visit, take pictures, and dress up as ghosts to celebrate and have fun together.
Siam Halloween
Located in the heart of Bangkok, Siam Halloween is an exciting Halloween event that invites people to dress up as ghosts and join in the Halloween celebration. Organisers transform Siam Square into a spooky land with various activities, including costume contests, photo spots, concerts featuring numerous artists, a chance to win big prizes, and three full days of spine-tingling excitement from October 27 to 29, 2023.
Art Toys Market in the garden
Welcome to the international ghost festival, Halloween 2023, with the event "Ghost Talks" taking place at the Art Toys Market in the Garden, Siwamokkhaphiman Audience Hall, National Museum in Bangkok from October 28 to 29. You'll encounter various activities, including:
- Art Toys Market by artist group "Sala Arte"
- Engage in conversations with collectors of ghostly artefacts and the Thai cartoon ghost artist team.
- Explore the mysteries of the "Spooky Stories in the Front Palace" Museum during the Mystery Tour.
- Gachapon International Ghost limited edition by Art toy artists.
- Exchange collectibles, Art Toy, and Gachapon
- Visit the Witches' Hut to rest your feet and send beautiful postcards as souvenirs to your loved ones.
K Village
Unlocking a hair-raising experience on Halloween 2023! Immerse yourself in a thrilling yet adorable adventure at the "Haunted Hospital" and have fun with Face Paint Workshop designed for fantasy-style face painting. Dive into the excitement at an array of ghost-themed game booths, including Spooky Ring Toss, Spooky Tic Tac Boo, Spooky Witches Pond, and Spooky Can Toss. You'll also have the chance to win special prizes. Don't miss the Halloween Fancy Costumes Contest, where you can compete for Gift Voucher prizes on October 31, 2023, starting at 4:00 PM. On October 28-29, 2023, the fun begins at 11:00 AM in the K Oval activity area. On October 31, 2023, from 3:00 PM onwards, join us at K Square and K Oval in K Village, Sukhumvit 26. Don't miss this opportunity to revel in cuteness and spookiness with your family.
Junji Ito Horror House
Come and experience something new at the "Junji Ito Horror House in Thailand 2023" exhibition held at MBK Center, 4th floor. Join us in creating lasting memories with a terrifying experience right in front of the scariest place that has been gathered for everyone to visit. This will be the first-ever horror house exhibition in Thailand, taking place from October 7 to December 31, 2023, at MBK Center. Ticket prices for admission to the exhibition are available at thaiticketmajor. Admission is 120 Baht per person.
Operating Hours:
Monday to Friday: 3:00 PM to 12:00 AM
Saturday and Sunday: 2:00 PM to 12:00 AM.
Samyan Mitrtown
Decorate the underground tunnel in the spookiest way with a ghostly train theme, celebrating Halloween. It's a perfect spot to take photos and check in for a fully immersive experience at the underground tunnel connecting Samyan Mitrtown. Additionally, there are various activities such as ghost story-telling talk shows, spine-tingling VR games, and a gathering of costume-clad individuals.
Chocolate Ville Spooky Town
Halloween Village in Ghostly Town is a photography hotspot. Get ready for a hair-raising experience at the "Ghost House" in Chocolate Ville, where they have daily ghost-releasing shows. You can also enjoy a meal while watching these chilling performances. It's a night of fun that lasts until midnight. Admission is 120 Baht per person.
Operating Hours:
Monday to Friday: 3:00 PM to 12:00 AM
Saturday and Sunday: 2:00 PM to 12:00 AM