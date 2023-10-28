Halloween Events in Bangkok

Siam Halloween

Located in the heart of Bangkok, Siam Halloween is an exciting Halloween event that invites people to dress up as ghosts and join in the Halloween celebration. Organisers transform Siam Square into a spooky land with various activities, including costume contests, photo spots, concerts featuring numerous artists, a chance to win big prizes, and three full days of spine-tingling excitement from October 27 to 29, 2023.

Art Toys Market in the garden

Welcome to the international ghost festival, Halloween 2023, with the event "Ghost Talks" taking place at the Art Toys Market in the Garden, Siwamokkhaphiman Audience Hall, National Museum in Bangkok from October 28 to 29. You'll encounter various activities, including:

- Art Toys Market by artist group "Sala Arte"

- Engage in conversations with collectors of ghostly artefacts and the Thai cartoon ghost artist team.

- Explore the mysteries of the "Spooky Stories in the Front Palace" Museum during the Mystery Tour.

- Gachapon International Ghost limited edition by Art toy artists.

- Exchange collectibles, Art Toy, and Gachapon

- Visit the Witches' Hut to rest your feet and send beautiful postcards as souvenirs to your loved ones.