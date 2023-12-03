Thai entertainment royalty: Top-earning actresses and their impressive fees

3. Urassaya "Yaya" Sperbund

Drama: 85,000 baht per episode

Advertisements: 10 million baht per advert

Events: 150,000 baht per appearance

Yaya Urassaya is a Norwegian Thai actress born in Pattaya. She is fluent in five languages.

At the age of 13, she was discovered by a modelling agent in Chatuchak Park and invited to enter the industry. She eventually caught the attention of Channel 3 TV executives, who signed her up as an actress.

Her TV career has flourished with appearances in numerous dramas.

Yaya is renowned for her acting prowess, excelling in every role she undertakes. She manages to deliver outstanding performances in a wide range of roles, earning high praise from the public and critics alike. In some dramas, she has even played multiple roles, showcasing her versatility as an actress. Her talent has garnered her numerous awards and accolades.

In addition to her acting skills, Yaya has also made her mark in the modelling industry, appearing in fashion shows and photo shoots across the world.

She is also the first Thai woman to be featured in a Louis Vuitton advertising campaign.

4. Ranee "Bella" Campen

Drama: 85,000 baht per episode

Advertisements: 9 million baht per advert

Events: 200,000 baht per appearance

Ranee “Bella” Campen is a Thai-English actress acclaimed as the "Queen of Ratings", "Presenter Queen" and the “300-million-baht actress".

In 2011, Bella launched her entertainment career as a model in advertisements. After appearing in a dozen adverts, she caught the eye of Channel 3, where she began her acting career.

Since 2014, she has risen to prominence as one of the most sought-after actresses in Thailand, particularly known for her roles in period dramas.

Bella has become a beloved figure among the Thai audience, gaining widespread admiration for her role in the historical television series "Love Destiny" in 2018.

Her stellar performance saw her dubbed "300-million-baht leading lady" for her role in "Love Destiny: The Movie" in 2022, a sequel to the TV drama. The movie earned over 300 million baht at the box office.

Consistently featured in the rankings of "10 Most Popular Thai Actresses", she has also become a prominent face in the cosmetics and fashion industries. Acknowledged as the "Queen of Commercials", she holds significant brand value in the advertising industry.

5. Davika "Mai" Hoorne

Drama: 150,000 baht per episode

Advertisements: 8 million baht per advert

Event: 200,000 baht per appearance

Davika “Mai” Hoorne, a Thai-Belgian actress and model, entered the entertainment industry at the age of 13. She started her career as a model in a Japanese motorcycle advertisement. At the age of 17, she signed a contract as an actress with Channel 7.

Her biggest hit was the 2013 film "Pee Mak", which became the highest-grossing Thai film of all time, earning over 1 billion baht nationwide and gaining popularity throughout Asia. Since then, she has been consistently referred to as the "billion-baht actress" in the media.

Apart from her contributions to the entertainment industry, Davika actively engages in social initiatives. UNICEF Thailand appointed her as a “Friend of UNICEF”, giving her a platform to advocate for children's rights and address social issues in Thailand.

Davika is recognised as a symbol of modern womanhood – confident, capable and compassionate. She stands out for her talent, personality, and dedication to social causes.

In 2016, she was ranked 13th among 55 uniquely distinguished female faces in the Asian fashion industry by I-Magazine in collaboration with Adobe Behance's Artists.

6. Pimchanok "Baifern" Luevisadpaibul

Drama: 150,000 baht per episode

Advertisements: 8 million baht per advert

Event: 180,000 baht per appearance

Baifern Pimchanok has captivated countless fans with her stunning beauty. But her appeal goes beyond looks, spanning her wide-ranging abilities and impeccable reputation. It's no wonder that she has built such a rich commercial portfolio.

During her childhood, Baifern excelled as a rhythmic gymnast, receiving a scholarship for her ability.

She was discovered by a modelling agent while training as a gymnast in the 6th grade.

She began her entertainment career as a model for popular student shoes but got her big break in 2010 for her role as “Nam” in the romantic comedy film "A Little Thing Called Love", starring alongside Mario Maurer.

Since then, Baifern has built an extensive showreel spanning television dramas, movies, and advertisements.

Showered with awards, Baifern also enjoys immense popularity among fans as a prominent leading lady on the small and big screens.

Beyond her acting career, she is recognised as a businesswoman and a social advocate. Her various business ventures include fashion, restaurants, and cosmetic outlets. She also participates in social campaigns, advocating against domestic violence, promoting education, and supporting environmental conservation.