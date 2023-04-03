Ho Chi Minh City organises first-ever banh mi festival

The first of its kind in Vietnam, the event features 120 stalls from leading bakeries, restaurants and food suppliers from around the country, as well as foreign businesses.

It is expected to attract around 50,000 people to enjoy the famous dish and learn about its history.

Visitors can browse and enjoy a wide variety of Vietnamese bánh mì with many types of fillings, including vegetarian, as well as other baked goods and sweets.

Đức Anh, 21, arrived early and told Việt Nam News that he really enjoyed the atmosphere of the festival.

He said: “Banh mì has been an essential part of my life, along with pho (beef noodle soup) and bun bo Hue (Hue beef noodle soup). Pho usually takes the spotlight while banh mì seems to be “too humble”. The festival provides great opportunities for bánh mì to shine through.”