Thailand offers free self-tests amid 15 daily cervical cancer cases

Dr Yongyot Thammawut, director-general of the Medical Sciences Department, said the HPV DNA self-sampling kits provide an alternative method for Thai women to screen for risk signs of cervical cancer.

Yongyot said the test kits are offered free of charge under the universal healthcare scheme to all Thai women aged 30 to 60.

Women can obtain the self-test kits from their local public hospital or clinic. The sample from the self-administered test is then sent back to the hospital or clinic for analysis.