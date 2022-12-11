A mental healing program with coffee, music

Each pack also comes paired with a short piece of symphonic music and a three-minute audio clip of a mental health professional's interpretation of symptoms.

For example, those who scan the QR code on the pack of coffee marked "anxiety" will hear Bach's Sheep May Safely Graze, while scanning the pack titled "inferiority complex" will produce sounds of Ravel's Morning Song of the Jester.

Developed by the two organizations, the products are aimed at addressing common mental health issues that have been exacerbated by the pandemic.

"We believe music has healing power and can provide emotional support for those in need," explains Qiao Ying, a doctor at the mental health centre.

The new products have been an instant hit — the first 5,000 sets of coffee were sold out so quickly that even Xie Bin, the Party secretary of the mental health centre, has to wait until mid-December before he can sip the coffee, which he ordered on the WeChat platform of the orchestra.