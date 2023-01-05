Don’t run: Just “Take a Walk”

At the meeting point, the park’s flagpole, we’re given instructions. e.g. that the whole experience would last about 90 minutes and we could take a break from and rejoin it at any time etc., and asked to sign our names on two company members’ T-shirts. Shortly afterwards, the internationally acclaimed dancer and choreographer showed up and started his, and our, “Take a Walk”, literally leading us on a walk around the shady and peaceful park. At the beginning, there were three of us— audiences, participants or walking partners, if you may—but a few dozens of steps in, a young woman in black attire decided to quit for an unknown reason. Two company members could be easily spotted with their computer notebooks showing either the time lapse or the distance we’d walked. Another two were following at a distance behind us, perhaps making sure that an overweight walker wouldn’t faint.

After two rounds, or a little over two kilometers, my partner and I decided to take turn for the remaining rounds. In fact, the fifth round included a break when the artist sat down under a tree and discussed this work with us. Among others, he revealed that this park was where he, and his company members, had been coming to do their morning exercises for the past 10 years, and for them walking was better for their health than running. He noted that the start time of “Take a Walk” was in consideration of the number of people in the park and the consequent available parking space. Also, music from a public radio channel was turned on from 4 to 5pm, which added to our experience. Pichet added that this was a chance for us taxpayers to monitor how our taxes had been spent on park maintenance. Seeing us off at the parking lot and seeing my physical condition at the time, the artist recommended a nearby seafood restaurant.

Having recently lost my mother from previously undiagnosed heart failure, I’ve paid more attention to my health and after “Take a Walk” manage to maintain my step count way above that of WHO standard for a few consecutive days. The whole experience also made me think of a junior friend who’s writing his PhD dissertation in London and known to his Thai peers there not only for his thoughtfulness but also 20,000-step routine which has been benefiting both his health and perspective on the city. A conceptual work in which each participant had a different experience, interpretation and takeaway from it, “Take a Walk” was both immersive and site-responsive—in this case, the artist carefully chose the site and the time and didn’t have any control over other factors, like the weather and others who’re walking and running in the park and their conversation we overheard. It’s very different from just sitting in a comfortable seat in a playhouse while enjoying a performance and understanding messages the artist wants to convey. After all, it’s perhaps the pandemic that makes us rethink and reconsider how we do things in life.

After Bangkok, the Silpathorn Award laureate took this unique work to Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai and Nakhon Sawan. He said that he’d also stage it overseas when and where the company performs other works.

Next Wednesday (January 11) at 7pm, Pichet will join Janaprakal “Khru Chang” Chandruang, National Artist in Performing Arts, in an English-language online forum titled “Blurring Boundaries Between Tradition and Modernity: Practices of Contemporary Thai Performing Artists”, organized by the Hong Kong national section of International Association of Theatre Critics (IATC). Free registration is open now at https://www.iatc.com.hk/doc/107017

From January 27 to 29, Pichet Klunchun Dance Company’s “Evolution” is at Thammasat Playhouse, on the Rangsit campus in Pathumthani province. Tickets are Bt 400 (Bt 200 for students) and free for Thammasat University students and staff, now available at https://www.ticketmelon.com/tutheatre/evolution.

To keep up with this company, https://www.facebook.com/pklifework

Article and photos by Pawit Mahasarinand