Cambodian PM says SEA Games and Asean Para Games free for public

“I absolutely have not agreed to permit ticket sales for the opening and closing of the games, nor any of the competitions,” he added.

In the last few days, several sports media websites had published alleged prices for the opening ceremony, suggesting that tickets may sell for as much as 200,000 riel ($50).

“Our people will be able to attend the spectacular opening and closing ceremonies and all of the sporting contests without having to pay any money. Anyone who defies this instruction will be accountable to me, and before the law,” he warned.