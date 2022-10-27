Long-Term Resident Visa (LTR)

Privileges will be offered to LTR visa holders

• 10-year visa: given for an initial 5 years and extended another 5 years, for a total 10 years.

• Spouse and children under 20 years old (maximum 4 dependents) also get a visa for a period of 10 year.

• No limitation in the number of entries into the country

• The LTR visa holder and spouse can apply for a work permit and will be exempted from the standard ratio requirement of 4 Thais to 1 foreigner.

• 1-year report to the Immigration Bureau (no requirement for the 90 days report)

• Fast-Track Service at International airports in Thailand

• 17% personal tax rate for Highly Skilled Professional for employment income for the employer in Thailand in the target businesses

• Tax exemption for overseas income earned in the previous tax year if brought into Thailand in the following calendar year for WealthyGlobal Citizen, Wealthy Pensioner, Work-From-Thailand Professional

Visa application can be submitted via the electronic systems set by the Board of Investment since 1 September 2022 onward. The applicant must submit the required health insurance or social security benefits which has a minimal coverage for treatment in Thailand.

After receiving approval, the qualified applicant may proceed with the LTR visa application at the Royal Thai Embassy/Consulate oversea or Immigration Bureau at One Stop Service Center (OSSC) with the government fee of THB 50,000 per person.

If the LTR holders and spouse work with Thai employer, he/she may apply for a work permit at the Department of Employment at OSSC with the government at THB 3,000 per year.

The LTR visa is considered to be attractive for targeted groups since the approved applicants will receive a number of benefits. However, there are a number of details for consideration that needs to be looked at such as providing documentary evidence in order to prove eligibility, both in the part of foreign individuals and Employers (both Thailand and foreign employers). This includes planning residence and work in the country as well as being aware of considerations and implications related to income tax matters. For example, the 17% personal income tax rate is only granted to the highly skilled professional and not applicable on the Thai source income of the Wealthy Global Citizen, Wealthy Pensioner and Work-From-Thailand Professional.

Pornpun Niyomthai

Partner | Tax & Legal

Deloitte Thailand