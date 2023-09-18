AI for the food and beverage industry

Today are the results of decades of research and technological developments coming to mainstream fruition and making a real difference.

When it comes to the food and beverage sector though, things are no different and more businesses are reaping the benefits of AI technologies. And, with the value of the market for AI in the food and beverage sector expected to reach US$29.94 billion by 2028, the number of food and beverage businesses investing in AI is clearly predicted to increase. However, there's still widespread uncertainty about what it actually is, how it works and how it can benefit the food and beverage sector.

What is AI? What is machine learning?

AI is the ability of a computer or machine to mimic or imitate human intelligent behaviour and perform human-like tasks. It performs tasks that require human intelligence such as thinking, reasoning, learning from experience, and most importantly, making its own decisions.