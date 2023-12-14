COP28: What to expect and implication to Thailand

Thailand is at a crossroads in its climate strategy, urgently needing tangible action plans that focus on revolutionizing and transforming its energy and financial sectors.

Embracing the 'Triple Up Renewable Energy Capacity Double Down Energy Efficiency’ initiatives offers a promising path forward, potentially catalyzing a new renewable energy auction round. This could accelerate Thailand's shift from fossil fuels dependence to renewable energy such as solar and wind energy.

A transition is already underway with the country's renewable capacity target of 12 gigawatts. This is approximately 20.6% of renewable energy share from total installed capacity, to increase to 34.2% by 2037. This is a step that would not only advance Thailand’s clean energy transition but also strengthen its financial sector against climate risks, setting a robust precedent for holistic environmental policy reform.

Climate Finance with the developments of Loss and Damage Fund and blended finance in response to climate initiatives

Climate finance was another leading topic at COP28. The major discussions revolved around the financial flows that were needed to achieve global goals. So far, the COP28 has secured over USD 83 billion, setting a momentum for new era of climate action.

Meanwhile, an estimation of USD 1 trillion per year is required to support developing countries for climate mitigation and adaptation. Initiatives such as “Loss and Damage Fund” and “Blended Finance” played vital roles in driving the financial efforts. The Loss and Damage fund to get an alignment on the contribution from developed countries and processes to mobilize the fund to developing countries in response to climate change impacts.

COP28 concluded that the World Bank will host the fund with an initial resource of USD 726 million from large economies. In addition, Blended Finance was brought up as another strategic tool to reduce the financing gaps. In 2022, the cumulative flow of Blended Finance reached approximately USD 180 billion, which falls markedly short of the estimated USD 4.2 trillion needed annually to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Blended finance has been gaining more attention from both government and private sectors. Effective intermediaries that connect potential investors and project executors play a vital role in bridging the unmet needs.

During COP28, The Green Climate Fund has injected new money of USD 3.5 billion to support climate initiatives. Also, the Catalytic Climate Finance Facility announced that USD 2.4 million will be granted for new blended finance vehicles for a transition to low-carbon and climate-resilient economies in Sub-Saharan Africa and Latin America.

The facility will open for applications in mid-March 2024. Other Specialized Green Financial Intermediaries such as Multilateral Development Banks (MDBs) and Development Finance Institutions (DFIs), with a few adjustments, have pledged to support USD 31.6 billion and are also well-positioned to play a key role. By leading the charge to simplify and enhance the impact of Blended Finance, they can make significant strides in advancing the global goal of reaching the 1.5°C target—a crucial step in the worldwide battle against climate change.

Tangible climate actions in response to the first UN Global Stocktake results

The first Global Stocktake on the technical dialogue was issued in 2023 to highlight how the global situation is still lagging in implementing the Paris Agreement actions. The pressure was put on both public and private sectors to accelerate the efforts with tangible action plans. In 2024 – 2025, the biennial transparency report and progress on nationally determined contributions will likely encourage each country to move from commitments to execution plans.

Thailand should prepare the environment to support international funding policies and attract foreign investors by creating an ecosystem that supports green investment initiatives that are taxonomy-aligned and draft guidelines for the Climate Change Act.

These initiatives aim to raise climate change awareness and impact across all sectors and create the firm position to embrace international assistance. It will support financial institutions to embed sustainability and encourage the distribution of funds and financial products for energy transition, climate mitigation and adaptation initiatives, and sustainability-linked projects. The use of these sustainable finance products and loans is an opportunity for the private sector to fund their transition to lower carbon organizations.

At this moment, Thailand is on its journey to achieve NDCs with many initiatives and actions on the way. However, further collaboration across sectors is necessary to mitigate challenging issues such as climate change adaptation in response to sea levels and scope 3 emissions which requires commitments not only from the whole supply chain to transform but also from the government for policies and regulations supported to make it happen.

In this challenge, Thailand must enhance its technical capabilities - aligning market mechanisms with international standards, developing the domestic ecosystem with supportive policy frameworks with monitoring systems, and incentivizing private engagement to narrow down the financing gaps. It is more important than ever to act now.

Bordin Vongvitayapirom

Center of Excellence, Deloitte

December 12, 2023