Maya Bay named world’s 5th most beautiful beach in the world

The ranking was granted based on criteria like natural beauty, vibrant lifestyles, inclusive atmosphere, deep-rooted community ties and significant cultural heritage.
According to the Beachatlas ranking, Maya Bay on Phi Phi Leh island can be considered one of the world’s most picturesque and popular destinations.
"Maya Bay, Thailand's showstopper, boasts clear blue waters, dramatic cliffs, and beautiful white sand. It's not just nature's masterpiece but also a Hollywood star, thanks to ‘The Beach’ and Leonardo DiCaprio," it said.
"Suddenly, everyone wants a slice of Leo's paradise, turning Maya Bay into the ultimate bucket list destination."
Despite strict guidelines to preserve the environment like a restriction on bringing food or drinks onto the beach, Maya Bay boasts designated picnic areas.
"Additionally, some visitors were lucky enough to visit during less crowded times and found the path through the forest to be interesting," it added.
Bora Bora in French Polynesia topped this year's list of best beaches, followed by Boulders in South Africa, Waikiki in Hawaii and Copacabana in Brazil.
After Maya Bay in fifth place came Black Sand Beach in Iceland, Glass Beach in California, JBR Beach in the United Arab Emirates, Skeleton Coast in Namibia and Omaha Beach in France.
Chonburi’s Pattaya Beach and Krabi’s Railay Beach West were named the 12th and 66th best, respectively.