Maya Bay named world’s 5th most beautiful beach in the world

According to the Beachatlas ranking, Maya Bay on Phi Phi Leh island can be considered one of the world’s most picturesque and popular destinations.

"Maya Bay, Thailand's showstopper, boasts clear blue waters, dramatic cliffs, and beautiful white sand. It's not just nature's masterpiece but also a Hollywood star, thanks to ‘The Beach’ and Leonardo DiCaprio," it said.

"Suddenly, everyone wants a slice of Leo's paradise, turning Maya Bay into the ultimate bucket list destination."