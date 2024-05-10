Survey finds schooling expenses have gone up 43% to a 15-year high

Thanawan Polwichai, advisory chairman of the UTCC’s Centre for Economic and Business Forecast, said the survey on “Cost of back to school 2024 for guardians” had 1,365 respondents throughout the country and was conducted from May 1-6.
The survey showed back-to-school expenses had gone up 43.1% compared to last year due increased need for school supplies and higher prices of the supplies.
The total expense was 60.322 billion baht, 4.2% more than last year, and the highest in the UTCC’s 15 years of annual surveys.
Around 59.9% of the respondents spent more on tuition fee and the overall average cost rose to 25,322 baht compared to last year’s 19,507 baht. The survey also found that 54.4% of the respondents had enough money for the school expenses while 45.6% did not. Those who did not have sufficient money for the back-to-school season str using credit cards, pawning, or approaching loan sharks for funding.
Meanwhile, the government has made five proposals to amend the current education system. They are:
▪︎ Hire more educational personnel, and ensure sufficient number of instructors per students
▪︎ Reform teaching methodology for subjects such as mathematics and science to make them interesting and practical
▪︎ Build awareness and educate students about drugs
▪︎ Close the educational gap, especially on cost of school supplies, knowledge and skills
▪︎ Improve educational personnel to keep up with changing trends and be able to create an efficient learning environment.