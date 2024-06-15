Celebrating 126 Years of Philippine Independence and 75 Years of Diplomatic Relations with Thailand

The grand event was attended by high-ranking officials of the Diplomatic Corps, members of the Diplomatic Corps, the Filipino community, and esteemed friends of the Embassy. Russ Jalichandra, Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs, represented the Guest of Honor, Maris Sangiampongsa, Minister of Foreign Affairs, at the event.

The program for the evening was rich with cultural showcases and artistic presentations, reflecting the vibrant heritage and strong ties between the Philippines and Thailand.

Highlights of the event included a medley of Philippine dances performed by Filipino teachers based in Thailand, and a Filipino quintet also based in Bangkok that delivered a moving a cappella rendition “Lupang Hinirang,” and serenaded the guests with Filipino songs throughout the evening.