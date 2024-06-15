Celebrating 126 Years of Philippine Independence and 75 Years of Diplomatic Relations with Thailand

The grand event was attended by high-ranking officials of the Diplomatic Corps, members of the Diplomatic Corps, the Filipino community, and esteemed friends of the Embassy. Russ Jalichandra, Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs, represented the Guest of Honor, Maris Sangiampongsa, Minister of Foreign Affairs, at the event.
The program for the evening was rich with cultural showcases and artistic presentations, reflecting the vibrant heritage and strong ties between the Philippines and Thailand.
Highlights of the event included a medley of Philippine dances performed by Filipino teachers based in Thailand, and a Filipino quintet also based in Bangkok that delivered a moving a cappella rendition “Lupang Hinirang,” and serenaded the guests with Filipino songs throughout the evening.
A video montage created by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs highlighted the enduring friendship and shared history between the Philippines and Thailand. Additionally, four winners of the logo design contest, which began in January, were recognized for their creative contributions.
The evening also featured an Arnis and Muay Thai demonstration, showcasing the martial arts traditions of both countries and emphasizing cultural exchange and mutual respect. An art exhibit highlighted works from ArtShow Philippines, Bangkok-based artist Parker Bolanio, and internationally-awarded intuitive visual artist Hanna Supetran, underscoring the rich artistic talents of Filipinos.
The main feature of the night was a special collection by renowned fashion designer Oliver Tolentino, showcasing his exceptional designs and use of Philippine and Thai fabric in modern renditions of haute-couture Filipiniana pieces.
The event was a testament to the strong bonds of friendship and cooperation that have been nurtured over the past 75 years between the Philippines and Thailand. The Embassy extends its heartfelt gratitude to all attendees and partners for making this celebration a resounding success.