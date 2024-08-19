UNOCHA reports ~3M internally displaced in Myanmar, many lacking shelter

Persistent conflict continues to spread across the country, with the situation deteriorating in northern Shan State, Mandalay Region, and Rakhine State, driving new waves of displacement. Since late June, torrential monsoon rains and river overflows have submerged several states and regions, exacerbating already critical humanitarian needs and affecting an estimated 393,000 people. The ongoing crisis has left millions displaced, struggling for shelter during the monsoon season, UNOCHA reported.
In Rakhine State, conflict is intensifying, leading to a surge in casualties and displacement in Maungdaw Township, with reports of increasing numbers of people crossing into Bangladesh. In northern Shan State, a resurgence of fighting since late June, including the reported capture of Lashio, has displaced an estimated 33,000 people from four townships, resulting in civilian casualties and the destruction of homes and infrastructure.
Mandalay Region is also witnessing escalating violence, forcing thousands to flee from townships north of Mandalay City, UNOCHA reported.
Humanitarian efforts are ongoing despite formidable challenges, including increasing violence, restrictions imposed by conflict parties, disruptions to telecommunications and internet services, and severe underfunding. During the first half of 2024, 2.1 million people across the country received some form of humanitarian aid, including 1.2 million internally displaced persons (IDPs), out of the 5.3 million targeted.
Eleven Media
Asia News Network