Myanmar ban overseas travel for PV holders lacking proper documents

“They asked about the place we planned to stay in the country and when we would come back. And they asked us to show the amount of money in our bank account. If they are satisfied with the evidence, we are allowed to go. If it's not, they won't let us go,” said a person.

Some people returned from Yangon airport because the evidence was not sufficient. Some are allowed to go.

"If the examiner is suspicious, they will not be allowed to go. Some people have to turn back," said a person who arrived at Yangon Airport on August 23.