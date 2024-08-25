Myanmar ban overseas travel for PV holders lacking proper documents

“They asked about the place we planned to stay in the country and when we would come back. And they asked us to show the amount of money in our bank account. If they are satisfied with the evidence, we are allowed to go. If it's not, they won't let us go,” said a person.
Some people returned from Yangon airport because the evidence was not sufficient. Some are allowed to go.
"If the examiner is suspicious, they will not be allowed to go. Some people have to turn back," said a person who arrived at Yangon Airport on August 23.
Currently, some people are going to work abroad with PV, so those who are going to work will have to go with a passport for the job (PJ). In addition, according to the Ministry of Labour's statement, the workers must register as foreign workers and apply for an overseas worker identification card (OWIC) by the procedures of the ministry.
The types of passports that must be applied for to visit foreign countries for various reasons are (a) passport for visit, (b) passport for job, (c) passport for education, (d) passport for business, (e) religious passport, (f) passport for dependent and (g) passport for seaman. Those who are going to work abroad must apply for PJ and must be registered with the Ministry of Labour to go to work abroad.
The Ministry of Labour stated that the PV holders, who are issued to visit foreign countries with a visa, are not allowed to work. Still, they are working abroad by applying for employment visas and if they are facing difficulties abroad, the ministry cannot help to solve the problems they face.
For this reason, PV holders who apply for employment visas and have the intention to work abroad, must apply for a PJ to avoid unnecessary losses if they are screened at the international airport and the border gates, announced the Ministry of Labour.
Many people go to work abroad from Myanmar to work in neighbouring Thailand, and ASEAN countries such as Malaysia Singapore and Laos.
In addition, they are also working in Middle Eastern countries such as the UAE and Jordan and other countries such as Japan and South Korea.
Eleven Media
Asia News Network