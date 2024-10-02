Vietnam spent $1 billion on imported rice

The value of rice imports reached US$1 billion in the January-September period, the first time in history that Vietnam's rice import turnover has reached the billion US dollars mark.

Vietnam exported more than 7 million tonnes of rice, earning $4.37 billion in the first nine months of this year.

Compared to the same period last year, the amount of exported rice rose by 9.2 %, while the value surged sharply by 23.5 %.