Vietnam spent $1 billion on imported rice

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 02, 2024

The value of rice imports reached US$1 billion in the January-September period, the first time in history that Vietnam's rice import turnover has reached the billion US dollars mark.

Vietnam exported more than 7 million tonnes of rice, earning $4.37 billion in the first nine months of this year.

Compared to the same period last year, the amount of exported rice rose by 9.2 %, while the value surged sharply by 23.5 %.

Rice import turnover also soared sharply.

Statistics showed that the country's rice import turnover skyrocketed by 154.2 % last month compared to the same period last year, reaching $117 million.

The country spent $996 million to import rice products to serve domestic production and consumption needs in the first nine months of this year, a year-on-year growth of 57.3 %.

This is also a record-high number, and far exceeds the import turnover of $860 million for the whole last year.

If imports continue at the same pace as the last two months, turnover could reach $1.3 billion this year. 

