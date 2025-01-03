Reimagining Pol Pot’s tomb: Young generation grapples with dark past

The project, crafted by two young Cambodian architects, has stirred discussions about the intersection of history, memory and reconciliation in a nation still healing from its traumatic past.

Pol Pot, who led the Khmer Rouge regime which was responsible for the deaths of up to two million Cambodians, died on April 15, 1998, in Anlong Veng.

Following his death, his body was cremated near the Thai border in the Dangrek Mountains, approximately 13 kilometres north of Anlong Veng.

The cremation site is marked by a simple grave, consisting of a mound of earth sheltered by a corrugated iron roof, with a modest altar in front.

The new roof's design, a coffin-shaped structure supported by steel columns, speaks to both symbolism and pragmatism.

The students behind the design, Meas Makara and Chhoeun Vannet, explain that the shape reflects mourning and the inevitability of death, serving as a reminder of human impermanence.

“Regardless of how great our status may be, we all face the same end. What we leave behind is our honour and reputation,” they said.