Wife of Cambodian politician assassinated in Bangkok testifies in court

Prosecutors filed a petition with the Criminal Court on Friday (January 10, 2025), to hear witnesses before formally filing charges against Ekkaluck Paenoi, who allegedly shot and killed Lim Kimya, a Cambodian political activist, on January 7.

The petition stated that police requested pretrial witness testimony because the witnesses are foreign nationals who would need to return to their home countries.

The two witnesses, both holding French nationality, reside in Cambodia and France. As key witnesses, they were scheduled to return to their respective home countries on January 11, 2025, making it difficult to summon them later. Prosecutors requested permission to take their testimonies before filing charges, and the court approved the request for January 10, 2025.

The French wife of Lim Kimya was one of the witnesses to testify. She stated that her husband was a financial engineer and a member of an opposition political party in Cambodia. She also confirmed that he had no history of conflicts or disputes with anyone.