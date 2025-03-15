Vietnamese and US businesses sign major trade deals

A series of key cooperation agreements were signed between Vietnamese and US businesses on March 13 (local time) during a working trip to the US led by Special Envoy of the Prime Minister and Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien.

The agreements covered various sectors, highlighting efforts to strengthen bilateral trade and investment ties. Notable agreements included PetroVietnam Gas Corporation (PV GAS) signing long-term LNG contracts with Conoco Phillips and Excelerate Energy corporations.