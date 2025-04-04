Vietnamese PM urges US to adjust tariffs in light of strong bilateral relations

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on Thursday morning chaired a meeting of the Government’s Standing Committee with ministries and agencies to assess the situation and discuss both immediate and long-term solutions following the US' recent announcement of countervailing duties on goods from multiple countries, including Vietnam.

After hearing reports from ministries and government leaders, the PM emphasised that global trade competition is becoming increasingly intense, complex and unpredictable. In response, Vietnam has been making concerted efforts across political, diplomatic, economic and people-to-people channels to navigate these challenges.

He hopes that the US will adjust its tariff measures in light of the strong bilateral relationship between the two countries, the aspirations of their people, and Vietnam's efforts in fostering economic cooperation.

Looking ahead, the PM instructed ministries and agencies to remain calm, strategic and proactive in formulating timely and effective responses to mitigate external shocks. He highlighted Vietnam's track record of overcoming global disruptions, such as the pandemic, geopolitical conflicts and supply chain disruptions, through resilience and adaptability.