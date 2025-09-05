'Human shields': Hun Sen's hidden strategy to escalate tensions

Lt Gen Amarit Boonsuya, Commander of the 1st Army Area, explained that Cambodia's goal is to rally international pressure against Thailand.

He pointed out that Cambodia's leaders have made appearances in China and the US to demonstrate that powerful nations are supporting them.

However, he stressed that Thailand should not fall into Cambodia's trap but instead reverse the situation by using international pressure to target Cambodia instead.

Regarding the closure of border checkpoints, which has affected the Cambodian economy, particularly its 26 casinos, Lt Gen Amarit stated that the Thai military’s strategy has been to implement a complete blockade.

The Burapha Task Force has constructed 165 kilometres of barbed wire fences, 95 kilometres on land and 70 kilometres along canals.

The closure of these checkpoints, combined with the blockade, has severely impacted Cambodia's income sources, especially those from casinos and call centre operations.

Three major buildings have been used for criminal activities, such as the Crown 25-floor building, the Crown 18-floor building, and the PULI Casino & Resort. These buildings are located in the Krabal Sapein area of Poipet, Banteay Meanchey province.

Previously, casinos and call centres had an average daily income of 50-100 million baht each, with a total daily revenue of 1.3-2.6 billion baht.

Additionally, 5,000 Thai nationals crossed the Khlong Luek checkpoint daily to visit these establishments.

After the closure of the border, Cambodia’s revenue from these businesses dropped by over 70%. Despite this, some income continues from flights between Phnom Penh and Bangkok, with 78 weekly flights, as well as flights from Siem Reap to Bangkok, which still run 38 times a week.

These flights, operated by three Cambodian airlines and six international carriers, are mainly used by Thai tourists who visit Cambodia and travel to Poipet, with many returning through the Khlong Luek border checkpoint.

To accommodate these Thai tourists, the Sa Kaeo Immigration Office decided to reopen the Khlong Luek permanent checkpoint to allow them to return to Thailand. The checkpoint was closed on August 31 after heavy criticism.

Currently, the Burapha Task Force has coordinated with the Sa Kaeo Immigration Office to prevent gamblers from crossing the border back to Thailand. The task force has instructed that anyone travelling from Thailand to Cambodia should return through the same channels when heading back to Thailand.

Additionally, the 1st Army Area has released statistics on arrests for illegal border crossings from July 24 to the present.

These include 32 cases involving Thai nationals related to call centre operations, with 153 individuals arrested, along with 2 Cambodian facilitators.

There were also 50 cases involving Cambodian nationals, with 255 people arrested and 3 facilitators.

The situation at the Ban Nong Chan area is increasingly tense, with the Burapha Task Force mobilising police units to control crowds, working closely with local authorities, including the Sa Kaeo Governor, to protect Thailand's sovereignty.

On the other side, Cambodia has been mobilising villagers from outside the area, using sticks as weapons and displaying provocative behaviour towards Thai forces, with Cambodian soldiers observing and filming from the background.

This signals that the Ban Nong Chan confrontation is likely to intensify as Thailand increases its measures. The key question now is how Thailand will deal with the use of civilians as human shields in this ongoing standoff, without falling into the trap set by Hun Sen.