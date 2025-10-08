Armed forces back martial law to tackle Cambodian encroachment

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 08, 2025

Thailand’s armed forces chiefs agreed to use the Martial Law Act to tackle Cambodian encroachment on Thai sovereignty, assigning the army to draft rules of engagement consistent with international law.

Maj Gen Withai Laithomya, spokesman for the Royal Thai Armed Forces Headquarters, said on Tuesday (October 7) that Supreme Commander Gen Ukrit Boontanon chaired a special meeting of the Chiefs of Defence Committee, which was attended by the commanders of the Royal Thai Army, Royal Thai Navy, Royal Thai Air Force, and the national police chief.

The meeting approved measures to address the issue of Cambodian settlers encroaching on Thai sovereignty, agreeing to implement them as soon as possible. The key points are as follows:

 

  1. Operations are to be carried out in accordance with the Martial Law Act of 1914 and other relevant laws, as applicable, to ensure both efficiency and strict compliance.
  2. The Army Operations Centre is instructed to prepare an operational plan, standard operating procedures, and rules of engagement consistent with international human rights law and Thai law.
  3. The Interior Ministry, the Royal Thai Police, and other relevant authorities, including local forces, are requested to provide personnel and support to assist military operations.

The Royal Thai Armed Forces, in coordination with the Ministry of Interior and the Royal Thai Police, will continue to safeguard national sovereignty, strengthen security, and protect the lives and property of people along the border.

Armed forces back martial law to tackle Cambodian encroachment

 

nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy