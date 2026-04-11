PCD says 50 water sources across Thailand are safe for Songkran

Surin Worakijthamrong, Director-General of the Pollution Control Department (PCD), said on April 11, 2026, that the department had monitored water quality in 59 flowing surface water sources and six still water bodies nationwide: Kwan Phayao, Bueng Boraphet, Nong Han, Thale Noi, Thale Luang and Songkhla Lake.

Tests conducted from January to March 2026 found overall water quality to be very good in 8% of sources (5 sources), good in 48% (31 sources), fair in 32% (21 sources) and degraded in 12% (8 sources).

This showed that most water sources were in good condition, and that water rated fair or above was sufficiently safe for Songkran use.

Most degraded sources were located in downstream areas, where rivers pass through densely populated urban communities, industrial zones and livestock farming areas.