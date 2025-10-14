Lee urges swift return of abducted Koreans in Cambodia

It was the latest push for the liberal administration to mobilise all available resources to respond to ongoing incidents of abduction and confinement targeting South Koreans in Cambodia. Many victims of such abductions are believed to have been lured by fake job ads, only to be subjected to slavery and torture inside scam compounds.

“Our people are increasingly concerned about our children and neighbours who have fallen victim to abductions in Cambodia,” Lee said during a Cabinet meeting at his office in Seoul on Tuesday. “Safeguarding our citizens’ lives and safety is the government’s highest responsibility.”