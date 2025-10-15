Seoul seeks to repatriate about 60 Koreans detained in Cambodia by weekend

When asked about growing calls, including from within the ruling Democratic Party of Korea, to review or scale back official development assistance, or ODA, to Cambodia, Wi said the presidential office was “not directly linking the issue to the recent crimes.”

Wi further explained during a closed-door briefing that the ongoing projects include one aimed at strengthening Cambodia’s law enforcement and public security capacity.

“ODA projects are assessed based on their own objectives and validity,” Wi said. “ODA decisions are made according to the merit of each project, not as a means of addressing unrelated issues."

Wi also urged restraint, asking “for the cooperation of the media and the public to remain alert to such crimes but to avoid harbouring excessive hostility toward the Cambodian people.”